Royals pour on the runs to take Game 2 against Braves, 9-6

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Bobby Witt Jr. during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Isbel hit a pivotal three-run double and Vinnie Pasquantino homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Tuesday night.

Seth Lugo (8-5) won his first start since agreeing Monday to a $46 million, two-year contract for 2026 and ’27. Pasquantino finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Bobby Witt Jr. also drove in two runs for the Royals, and Jonathan India had a two-run double.

Marcell Ozuna homered and knocked in three for Atlanta, and Austin Riley also went deep. But right-hander Erick Fedde fell behind 4-0 after two innings in his Braves debut.

Michael Harris II had three hits.

