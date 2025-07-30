Royals pour on the runs to take Game 2 against Braves, 9-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Isbel hit a pivotal three-run double and Vinnie Pasquantino homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Tuesday night.

Seth Lugo (8-5) won his first start since agreeing Monday to a $46 million, two-year contract for 2026 and ’27. Pasquantino finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Bobby Witt Jr. also drove in two runs for the Royals, and Jonathan India had a two-run double.

Marcell Ozuna homered and knocked in three for Atlanta, and Austin Riley also went deep. But right-hander Erick Fedde fell behind 4-0 after two innings in his Braves debut.

Michael Harris II had three hits.

