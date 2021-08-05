Royals release 2022 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals' 2021 schedule still has two months remaining, but the team has already announced its full 2022 regular season schedule.

Kansas City will open up the season in Cleveland against the rebranded Guardians Thursday, March 31st.

The Royals will also close the season in Cleveland on October 2nd. It's the first time they'll begin and end the season in the same stadium since 2013.

In between, the Royals will have their customary 81 home dates and 81 road dates.

They'll play 20 Interleague games in 2022. Four of them will be against their Show-Me State rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, two at Busch Stadium and two at Kauffman Stadium.

The remaining 16 Interleague games will be played against members of the National League West.

The Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Padres will all make trips to Kansas City.

The Royals will travel to Colorado, San Francisco and Arizona.

The Royals will host two 10-game homestands, one in June and one in August.

And they're scheduled to play on a season-high 17 consecutive days preceding the All-Star Break, from July 1-17, and then again immediately after the break, from July 22-Aug. 7.

Times for the games will be released at a later date.

