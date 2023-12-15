Royals reportedly reach deals with P Michael Wacha, OF Hunter Renfroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals reportedly agreed to deals with pitcher Michael Wacha and out fielder Hunter Renfroe on Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Wacha and the Royals agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal. Wacha has the opportunity to opt out of the deal after one season.

Also Friday, the Royals reached a one-year deal with Renfroe, according to MLB reporter Anne Rogers.

According to Rogers, it's a $5.5 million deal and Renfroe has a player option for 2025.

Earlier this week, the Royals agreed to deals with pitchers Seth Lugo and Chris Pratton.

