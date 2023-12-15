Watch Now
Royals reportedly reach deals with P Michael Wacha, OF Hunter Renfroe

FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sept. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Padres on Monday, Nov. 6, declined their two-year, $32 million option on right-hander Wacha, who then declined his one-year, $6.5 million option and became a free agent. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Posted at 11:23 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 12:23:21-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals reportedly agreed to deals with pitcher Michael Wacha and out fielder Hunter Renfroe on Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Wacha and the Royals agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal. Wacha has the opportunity to opt out of the deal after one season.

Also Friday, the Royals reached a one-year deal with Renfroe, according to MLB reporter Anne Rogers.

According to Rogers, it's a $5.5 million deal and Renfroe has a player option for 2025.

Earlier this week, the Royals agreed to deals with pitchers Seth Lugo and Chris Pratton.


