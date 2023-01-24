Watch Now
Royals trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins for 2 pitchers

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) congratulates Michael A. Taylor (2) at home plate after Taylor hit a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 21:37:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday they traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins for two pitchers, left-hander Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz.

Sisk, 25 spent parts of the 2022 season with the Twins Double-A club in Wichita and with their Triple-A club in St. Paul, according to news release from the Royals.

Cruz enjoyed a strong season with the Twins Double-A club, recording 6 strikeouts in 56 innings

Taylor, 31, spent the last 2 seasons with the Royals after playing the first seven years of his major league career with the Washington Nationals.

He hit .254 with 9 home runs and 43 RBIs in the 2022 season.

Taylor is known for his prowess in the field, winning a Gold Glove in 2021.

Taylor played on the 2019 Washington Nationals team that won the World Series.

