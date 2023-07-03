Royals’ Salvador Perez named 2023 American League All-Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named an American League All-Star for the eighth time, the team announced Sunday.

Perez, 33, now only trails behind George Brett (13) in KC player All-Star selections.

He said he learned of the news in a “nice moment” from manager Matt Quatraro, adding the honor “means a lot.”

“First, we need to play for the team … it’s about win and lose. I think everyone has a personal goal, so that is one of the goals, I think, to make it to the All-Star game,” Perez said.

#Royals Salvador Perez is an All-Star ⭐️ for the 8th time pic.twitter.com/GGyVyS0e0F — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) July 2, 2023

This year, for the second time, Perez will act as a reserve. He was the starting catcher from 2014-2018 and in 2021.

“Try to have fun, try to enjoy the moment because it happens super quick,” Perez said.

Perez currently leads all MLB catchers with 15 home runs and ranks second in the American League with an RBI of 40.

The 93rd All-Star Game will be played July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

