Royals, Salvador Perez reach 4-year contract extension agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and catcher Salvador Perez reached a 4-year contract extension agreement the club announced Sunday.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore confirmed to 41 Action News the contract is worth $82 million.

We have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Salvador Perez!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/Qho3Wj7E2L — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 21, 2021



In 2020, Perez won the American League Comeback Player of the Year award .

Perez earned the honor after missing the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In 2020, Perez had a .333 career high batting average, hit 11 home runs and had 32 runs batted in (RBI) in 37 games.