Royals, Salvador Perez reach 4-year contract extension agreement

Contract worth $82 million
<p>KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 18: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals in action against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 16:00:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and catcher Salvador Perez reached a 4-year contract extension agreement the club announced Sunday.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore confirmed to 41 Action News the contract is worth $82 million.


In 2020, Perez won the American League Comeback Player of the Year award.

Perez earned the honor after missing the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In 2020, Perez had a .333 career high batting average, hit 11 home runs and had 32 runs batted in (RBI) in 37 games.

