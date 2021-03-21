Royals, Salvador Perez reach 4-year contract extension agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and catcher Salvador Perez reached a 4-year contract extension agreement the club announced Sunday.
Royals General Manager Dayton Moore confirmed to 41 Action News the contract is worth $82 million.
We have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Salvador Perez!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/Qho3Wj7E2L— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 21, 2021
In 2020, Perez won the American League Comeback Player of the Year award.
Perez earned the honor after missing the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
In 2020, Perez had a .333 career high batting average, hit 11 home runs and had 32 runs batted in (RBI) in 37 games.