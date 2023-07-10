Royals select high school catcher in MLB Draft 1st Round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They had great success with Bobby Witt Jr., so the Royals went back to the well and drafted another Texas high school player with the team's first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft Sunday.

Kansas City selected Blake Mitchell, a catcher from Sinton, Texas.

"It means the world," Mitchell said. "It has been my dream since as long as I can remember. I've dreamed of this moment. For it to finally come true means so much."

Mitchell is a two-time Texas player of the year.

"I think it is a great fit," Mitchell said. "They are probably the best fit out of all 30 teams. So, I'm glad they picked me. I'm going to be a great leader for that organization."

Mitchell was committed to LSU to play baseball but will now sign with the Royals.

In the second round, the Royals took another high schooler and another Blake — Blake Wolters, a right-handed pitcher from Mahomet-Seymour High School in Illinois.

Wolters throws 99 mph and struck out over 100 batters his senior season in high school.

The Royals had one more pick in the competitive balance round following the second round. With that, the team selected Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Carson Roccaforte.

Rounds 3-10 of the MLB Draft are on Monday.

The draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.