Royals select third baseman Cayden Wallace 49th overall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals selected third baseman Cayden Wallace of Arkansas, 49th overall on Sunday night.

Wallace had a .298 batting average with 16 home runs and 60 RBI this season. He led Arkansas in runs (62), RBI (67) and slugging percentage (.553) this season.

With the 49th pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected 3B Cayden Wallace from Arkansas.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/3xUkWkkuAB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 18, 2022

He also tied the team in home runs with 16.

Wallace has experience at both right field and third base. He played right field his freshman year before making the transition to third base this past season.

Take a trip to Wally's World 🌎 pic.twitter.com/ZV1z0YTQgO — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 18, 2022

Wallace was named to Baseball America's Second Team Freshman All-American. He was also was named to All-SEC freshman team.

He became the 24th player in program to receive Freshman All-American status last season.

