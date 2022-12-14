Royals sign left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals announced Tuesday night they signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a 1-year contract.

Yarbrough, 30, comes to the Royals after 5 years with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Injuries kept Yarbrough out most of the 2022 season.

He made just 20 appearances, with 9 starts for the Rays, according to a news release from the Royals.

Yarbrough went 40-31 in his five seasons with the Rays.

His best year with the club was his 2018 rookie season when he won 16 games and finished fifth in the voting for the American League Rookie of the Year, the news release states.

Yarbrough has post season experience, going 2-0 with 3.06 ERA in 8 appearances.

He started 1 game in the 2020 World Series.

The Royals made room on the 40-man roster by designating for assignment pitcher Wyatt Mills.

The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in 19 games for the Royals last season.

He came to the club in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on June 27.

