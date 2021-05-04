Royals sign veteran shortstop Alcides Escobar to minor league deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday they signed veteran shortstop Alcides Escobar to a minor league deal and have assigned him to Triple-A Omaha.

Escobar is an 11-year Major League veteran who played with the Royals from 2011 to 2018. He was the everyday shortstop for the Royals 2014-2015 World Series teams.

He was an All-Star in 2015 and won his only Gold Glove that year. He was also named ALCS MVP after hitting .478 against the Blue Jays that fall.

Escobar was well-known for his defense and hit .258/.293/.343 in 5,702 Major League plate appearances.

The Royals parted ways with Escobar in free agency following the 2018 season.

Escobar spent 2019 in Triple-A with the White Sox but was released from the club in August.

In 2020, Escobar played in Japan for the Yakult Swallows.

As the Royals wait for Adalberto Mondesi to recover and return from his oblique injury, Escobar could fill the void.

Nicky Lopez has been fulfilling the shortstop role, leaving Hanser Alberto as the only backup on the roster.

Escobar will become the fourth player from the Royals' championship teams brought back this season, joining Jarrod Dyson, Greg Holland and Wade Davis.