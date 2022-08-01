Royals snag Mariners LHP Misiewicz for cash considerations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City bought some help for its bullpen Monday from the Seattle Mariners.

The Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz for cash, according to a release from the team.

Misiewicz, 27, will occupy a 40-man roster spot and start his career with the organization in Class AAA Omaha.

During 17 appearances with Seattle this season, Misiewicz was 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 13 2/3 innings before he was designated for assignment Sunday.

He also pitched 13 games for Class AAA Tacoma this season, posting a 3.65 ERA in 12 1/3 innings.

Misiewicz, an 18th-round pick in 2015 from Michigan State University, debuted with the Mariners in 2020 and has been used exclusively from the bullpen, going 5-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 88 1/3 career innings across 104 appearances.

He pitched in a career-high 66 games last season.

Misiewicz boasts a career 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, but it has steadily declined the last three seasons and he’s struggled with walks in 2022.