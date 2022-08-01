Royals snag Mariners LHP Misiewicz for cash considerations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City bought some help for its bullpen Monday from the Seattle Mariners.
The Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz for cash, according to a release from the team.
Misiewicz, 27, will occupy a 40-man roster spot and start his career with the organization in Class AAA Omaha.
During 17 appearances with Seattle this season, Misiewicz was 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 13 2/3 innings before he was designated for assignment Sunday.
He also pitched 13 games for Class AAA Tacoma this season, posting a 3.65 ERA in 12 1/3 innings.
Misiewicz, an 18th-round pick in 2015 from Michigan State University, debuted with the Mariners in 2020 and has been used exclusively from the bullpen, going 5-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 88 1/3 career innings across 104 appearances.
He pitched in a career-high 66 games last season.
Misiewicz boasts a career 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, but it has steadily declined the last three seasons and he’s struggled with walks in 2022.
Misiewicz has been teammates the last two seasons with newly acquired Wyatt Mills, who is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 appearances since coming over from Seattle in the Carlos Santana trade.
