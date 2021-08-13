Royals spend off-day playing golf in the Ozarks

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — The Yankees had a pretty cool Thursday following their series in Kansas City. New York played Chicago at the famed Field of Dreams ball field in Dyersville, Iowa.

But the Royals day off on Thursday wasn't bad, either.

Eight members of the Royals played two rounds of golf down near Tablerock Lake south of Branson.

"We had planned this for a long time," second baseman Whit Merrifield said. "I think it was April, maybe even March, when we called and set this up. So we've been looking forward to this day for awhile."

The traveling party rented a van following Wednesday's afternoon game with the Yankees and then stayed the night at Big Cedar Lodge.

"We've done some pretty cool off-day things this year, but this one was obviously one of the best," said starting pitcher Brady Singer. "We stayed in the cabin last night. It was one of the most beautiful cabins I've ever seen."

The crew played the 13-hole, par 3, Mountain Top course, had lunch and then played Payne's Valley Golf Course.

"It's a good way to kind of dial back a little bit and relax and have a good time with some guys," said left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

Joining Benintendi, Singer and Merrifield were catcher Cam Gallagher, relief pitcher Scott Barlow, starting pitcher Brad Keller, outfielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and assistant athletic trainer Kyle Turner.