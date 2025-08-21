Royals squander early lead, give one away to Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Higashioka had a three-run double in the ninth inning after a two-out error by Vinnie Pasquantino, and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Wyatt Langford drew a two-out walk from Sam Long (1-3) and Corey Seager was safe when Pasquantino misplayed his slow roller at first. Marcus Semien reached on an infield hit before Higashioka doubled down the left-field line.

Hoby Milner (2-3) got the final four outs for the win.

Mike Yastrzemski and Bobby Witt Jr. led off the first with singles off fill-in first-time starter Caleb Boushley, and Pasquantino followed with his 25th home run to put the Royals up 3-1. Witt had three hits for the Royals, including his 39th double — tops in the majors.

Boushley filled in for Jacob deGrom, who had his start skipped after he experienced arm fatigue following his last outing. Boushley pitched two scoreless innings following his 38-pitch first.

Langford hit his 18th home run to lead off the game against rookie Noah Cameron. Langford singled and scored on a two-out base hit by Semien to cut it to 3-2 in the third.

Cameron allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings as Kansas City saw a five-game win streak end.

Jonah Heim had a leadoff double off Daniel Lynch IV in the seventh before scoring on Seager's two-out single off Lucas Erceg to tie it 3-3.

Key moment

Higashioka's double gave Texas its first lead since the first inning.

Key stat

The Royals have hit the fewest home runs in the American League but they've outhomered the Rangers 14-3 in winning five of six matchups this season.

Up next

LHP Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.45) was set to start Thursday as the Rangers go for a split of the four-game series opposite Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.43).

