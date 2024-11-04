Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr., SP Seth Lugo earn Gold Glove awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The accolades continue to roll in for Kansas City Royals players after an incredible single-season turnaround and trip to the MLB postseason.

On Sunday, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and starting pitcher Seth Lugo were recognized for their defensive prowess by earning Rawlings Gold Glove awards.

It’s the first Gold Glove award for both players and marks the 16th and 17th Royals players to win the award. The club has an overall total of 22.

Witt, 24, produced an incredible all-around season offensively, defensively and on the basepaths.

He posted a .974 fielding percentage in nearly 1,400 innings across 160 games.

His fielding percentage ranked second in the AL behind Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s .983. Seager played in nearly 400 fewer innings than Witt.

Lugo, 34, was an early standout on a much-improved Royals rotation. He finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage over 33 starts and 206.2 innings.

