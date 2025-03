KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. sustained a forearm injury in Wednesday’s spring training game.

The team said the shortstop left the game after being hit in the left forearm.

“He will undergo further evaluation,” the club said on social media.

Opening Day at the K is set for Thursday, March 27. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. against the Guardians.

—