Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. meets with elementary students in morning, hits massive home run at night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s two home runs helped his team win their fifth-straight game Tuesday night.

But it might have been his work earlier in the day that had the biggest impact in the community.

As part of the Royals Literacy League program, Witt met with several students at Ingels Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Witt took questions and interacted with the students.

Spending time with the students apparently proved inspirational for Witt, who hit the longest home run of his career later Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium, a 468-foot blast to left center field that splashed down in one of the stadium’s fountains.

Witt’s visit to Ingels was a surprise for the students. The Royals Literacy League program has been working with 18 classrooms from nine schools across Kansas City for the last two months to combine a love of reading with Royals players.

