Royals sweep four-game series from Detroit with 3-2 win

DETROIT — Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.

The AL Central-leading Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the league at 14-7.

"I don't want to sound arrogant," said manager Mike Matheny. "But we're expecting good things to happen."

RECAP: #Royals push win streak to five, secure first four-game road sweep since 1999.#TogetherRoyal — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2021

Detroit has the worst record in the majors at 7-16 after losing 10 of 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003. Brad Keller earned the win after giving up two runs over six innings.