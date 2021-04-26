Watch
Royals sweep four-game series from Detroit with 3-2 win

Duane Burleson/AP
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:08:42-04

DETROIT — Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.

The AL Central-leading Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the league at 14-7.

"I don't want to sound arrogant," said manager Mike Matheny. "But we're expecting good things to happen."

Detroit has the worst record in the majors at 7-16 after losing 10 of 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003. Brad Keller earned the win after giving up two runs over six innings.

