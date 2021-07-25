Royals sweep Tigers behind Lynch's first Major League win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless, Jorge Soler homered twice and Salvador Perez once to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals took a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit a three-run homer and Soler followed with solo shot.

He also homered in the third.

Lynch (1-2) earned his first major league win.

Congrats on a job well done today, 52.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/yRRxzjPytR — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 25, 2021

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs for the Tigers. Eric Haas had RBI single in the ninth for Detroit.