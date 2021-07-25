Watch
Royals sweep Tigers behind Lynch's first Major League win

Colin E. Braley/AP
Making his major league debut, Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch throws to a Detroit Tigers batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 25, 2021. Lynch got the win with the Royals beat the Tigers 6-1. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless, Jorge Soler homered twice and Salvador Perez once to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals took a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit a three-run homer and Soler followed with solo shot.

He also homered in the third.

Lynch (1-2) earned his first major league win.

Tarik Skubal (6-9) gave up five runs for the Tigers. Eric Haas had RBI single in the ninth for Detroit.

