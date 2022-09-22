Royals take another from Minnesota, win series over Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day and the Royals bullpen pitched five innings of two-hit ball, helping Kansas City beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins 5-2.

The Royals clinched their first winning series in nearly a month just hours after owner John Sherman fired longtime front office executive Dayton Moore, who led the franchise to two American League pennants and a World Series title.

Bailey Ober took the loss for Minnesota, which has dropped six of seven to begin an eight-game trip and fall out of postseason contention.