Royals take another from Minnesota, win series over Twins

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:46 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 23:46:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez homered for the second straight day and the Royals bullpen pitched five innings of two-hit ball, helping Kansas City beat the fast-fading Minnesota Twins 5-2.

The Royals clinched their first winning series in nearly a month just hours after owner John Sherman fired longtime front office executive Dayton Moore, who led the franchise to two American League pennants and a World Series title.

Bailey Ober took the loss for Minnesota, which has dropped six of seven to begin an eight-game trip and fall out of postseason contention.

