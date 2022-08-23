Watch Now
Royals take care of White Sox, 6-4, in make-up game at The K

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters is doused by MJ Melendez (1) after their baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 6-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:53 PM, Aug 22, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April.

Joe Kelly, the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning.

Ryan O'Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie.

The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit after their starter, Michael Kopech, exited the game having faced just four hitters. The team said he departed with left knee soreness.

