Royals take five players during first night of MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals selected outfielder Sean Gamble with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.

Gamble, 19, is a left-handed hitter and right-handed thrower out of IMG Academy in Florida. A native of Des Moines, Iowa, he left home at age 14 to attend the prestigious sports-focused boarding school. He is currently committed to play college baseball at Vanderbilt.

In three seasons at IMG, Gamble batted .374, according to MaxPreps. That included a standout senior year in which he hit .413 with four home runs, six triples, eight doubles, 29 runs scored and 30 RBIs. He posted a 1.324 OPS and struck out just six times in 91 plate appearances while drawing 10 walks.

Five picks later the Royals selected another high school position player in Josh Hammond out of Wesleyan Christian Academy in North Carolina. Hammond is a left-handed hitter who also pitches.

In the second round the Royals took two college pitchers. Michael Lombardi is a right-handed pitcher out of Tulane. Justin Lamkin is a left-handed pitcher from Texas A&M.

With their final pick Sunday, Kansas City selected high school pitcher Cameron Millar from Alhambra High School in California.

Rounds four through 20 take place on Monday.