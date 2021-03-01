Royals take Spring opener over Rangers, 3-2

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Royals opened up Cactus League play Sunday with a win over the Texas Rangers, 3-2.

Salvador Perez and Ryan O'Hearn both hit home runs in the 2021 Spring Training debut. Anderson Miller drove in the game-winning run in the 5th inning.

"I thought they competed really well," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "Good at bats. It was good to see the power with O'Hearn and Salvy."

The game was shortened to six innings under a new Spring Training rule. The Rangers took advantage of another new rule that allows a team to "roll" an inning (end it before recording three outs). Twice the Royals loaded the bases but the Rangers elected to end the inning early instead of finishing it.

Wade Davis got the win for the Royals. Scott Barlow recorded a save.

The Royals travel to play the Indians on Monday.