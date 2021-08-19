Royals take third-straight game from Astros with 3-2 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 Wednesday night.

Dozier homered off reliever Blake Taylor to help the Royals post their 31st come-from-behind victory of the season, fourth-most in the American League.

The game wasn't over until Andrew Benintendi gunned down Chas McCormick at home plate for the final out of the game. The play was reviewed and upheld.

Nicky Lopez had three hits for the Royals.

Domingo Tapia earned the victory and Scott Barlow picked up his seventh save. Taylor took the loss.