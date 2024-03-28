Royals team up with KC-based designer to celebrate Opening Day in style

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are celebrating Opening Day in style after striking up a partnership with KC-based fashion designer Whitney Manney

Manney said her unapologetically eclectic creations draw inspiration from her KC roots; she pushes boundaries while showcasing the artistic essence of fashion.

Throughout the years, her designs have captured the eyes of major brands such as the Royals, who asked her to step up to the plate and bring her signature patterns and textures to their field.

"Baseball is so male-dominated. It just is," Manney said. "You don't really see women and baseball, and for me, it was about asking, 'What does that look like? What does that mean?' So I was kind of glad to be able to have a fresh blank page."

After the Royals reached out to Manney in early January, she was given access to the team's logos and archives to create her exclusive line, which features women's hats, bags and Royals attire with a Whitney Manney twist.

The opportunity led her to hire 12 other women to help her meet deadlines.

"I want people to take away that art, fashion and sports can be intertwined and we are able to create something that is visually stimulating but also honors the legacy of the city," Manney said. "Being a double minority, sometimes it can be really scary to say what you need, what you want, and what you will and won't do, but it's so necessary because there's so many other little girls that look like me that's watching that hope to do the same thing."

The line isn't available for purchase but Royals are selecting three luckywinners to win one of Manney's looks.

