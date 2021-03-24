Royals tickets go on sale Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to attend Kansas City Royals games at Kauffman Stadium go on sale Wednesday - a sure sign that spring is really here.

Fans can buy single-game tickets to the April home games beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets are only available online .

Kauffman Stadium will allow 10,000 fans per game in pod-style seating.

Face coverings will be required, tickets will have to be kept on mobile devices and there will be no day-of-game sales.

Ticket availability for future months will be decided at a later date as the stadium hopes to slowly increase its capacity.

Opening day is April 1 when the Royals face the Texas Rangers at 3:10 p.m.

