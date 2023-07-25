Royals to announce site of $2B ballpark district in late September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new location of the Kansas City Royals' ballpark district is set to be announced in late September, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman announced in a letter Tuesday.

The Royals will give an update on the ballpark district in the next 30 days — giving an overview and detailed renderings of the two sites under consideration, one in Kansas City, Missouri's East Village district, and the other in North Kansas City.

Sherman previously said the East Village location would be 20 acres and a more vertical project, while the NKC site would be 80 acres and more horizontal.

"We are putting both sites through an equally rigorous process," Sherman said. "We look forward to unveiling detailed renderings and many other components that will help us compare the broad benefits of both sites."

It's a project that Sherman said will help the Kansas City region in the long run by creating community impact, generating economic activity and opening the door for "greater opportunity for the citizens of our region."

According to Sherman's letter, the $2 billion ballpark and entertainment district is set to generate more than 20,000 jobs, $2.8 billion in total economic output, $1.4 in labor income and $185 million more in regional economic output in its first year than Kauffman Stadium produces.

Construction of the project is expected to take at least three years.

An open letter from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman.https://t.co/813DCGgmSS pic.twitter.com/S5AMZgmD4c — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 25, 2023

The chairman also said the team's ownership group will invest over $1 billion "to help create transformational growth" and improve the ballpark experience.

With the Royals 29-73 in the 2023 season, Sherman acknowledged that he feels the pain with players, fans and the community that the team is not where it wants to be, but he also said he is committed to bringing change.

"We're intensely committed to restoring the Royals to their rightful place in Major League Baseball, and we will do what's necessary to see that through," Sherman shared in a letter. "We're just getting started here."

—