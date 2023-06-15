Royals narrow potential ballpark sites to North Kansas City, East Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have narrowed their search for the site of a possible new ballpark to two locations.

A site in East Village, which the team and owner John Sherman have said they have done the most work on, and a site in North Kansas City, are the final contenders for the team's planned relocation.

The Royals previously had a list of 14 sites that were under consideration as the site of the potential $2 billion ballpark. The franchise was able to narrow it down to five sites in March 2023.

"We believe that both East Village and North Kansas City could be viable locations for our next home," the Royals said Thursday in a statement to KSHB 41. "While we’ve done the most work in the East Village, we have the responsibility to our community and our fans to fully evaluate both."

The Royals' lease agreement at Kauffman Stadium in the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, which is located in Jackson County, expires in January 2031.

Sherman has indicated that he plans to relocate the team before that lease expires.

A potential move to North Kansas City, which is in Clay County, might be difficult to navigate before the current lease with Jackson County expires. There presumably would be significant buyout if the Royals sought to leave Jackson County.

The Royals acknowledged the longstanding relationship with Jackson County in their statement to KSHB 41.

“The Royals’ partnership with Jackson County is more than 50 years strong and we continue to meet with city and county leaders toward furthering that mutually beneficial relationship," the team said.

