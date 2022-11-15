Royals to leave Kauffman Stadium, seek $2B plan for stadium, entertainment district in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman released a letter Tuesday announcing the team is planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and start exploration for a final location for a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district.

An open letter from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. pic.twitter.com/jdj8ed2MXr — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 15, 2022

"It's becoming challenging to maintain the K," Sherman wrote in a letter released on the team's twitter account, "A new home would be a far better investment, both for the local taxpayer dollars already supporting our facility and the Kansas City community."

The Royals have been at Kauffman Stadium since 1973.

According to a statement by the Royals, they will entertain offers for new site, which could include several sites near and around downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

