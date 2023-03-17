North Kansas City among 5 possible sites for new Royals $2B ballpark district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since November, the Kansas City Royals have worked on their proposal for a new $2 billion stadium and entertainment district.

But where it will go has been the question for four months.

The Royals said they’ve narrowed it down to five locations under close consideration, both in downtown Kansas City and close to it.

They have not released all five sites, but have confirmed a site in North Kansas City remains on the shortlist.

“Thirty big league baseball teams, 27 markets, and Clay County might be one of them — it’s exciting,” said David Slater, executive director of the Clay County Economic Development Council.

Slater is rooting for the move north of the river, near east 18th Avenue and Fayette Street — a closed, boarded-up bowling alley surrounded by parking lots.

“It’s beautiful, it’s safe; NKC has got it going on. It’s a safer crossroads, why wouldn’t you want to come here?” Slater said. “We got to make some improvements to infrastructure, but it’s doable.”

In a statement, KCMO councilwoman Heather Hall said she’s happy to see the potential site in NKC.

“North Kansas City is a nice compromise to share easy access and ample parking,” Hall said.

With this possibly coming to North KC instead of downtown Kansas City, some feel like it could be a swing and a miss.

“I want it to be downtown — a central environment,” said Trevor Dawson, a Royals Fan. “You can’t beat city baseball. The Yankees and Mets have done it and it all worked out for them, why can’t it work for us?”

Charlie Goodwin, another Royals fan is also rooting for it to be in downtown Kansas City.

“The energy downtown and Power and Light District,” Goodwin said.

Some wonder if NKC is convenient enough.

“I think it’s pretty exciting and frightening, I see a lot of positive impact in NKC,” said Cason Birmingham, a Royals Fan. “It may not offer the parking and space that I think is necessary to make it an easy and convenient and easy way to come and go and enjoy the game.”

For some, the answer is to wait.

“We wait, and that’s fine it’s just cool to be a part of the game,” Slater said.

The Royals say wherever they end up playing, they’re weighing engineering, land availability, transportation and community impact, all in hopes to enhance the quality of life.

