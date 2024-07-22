Royals to debut ‘facial authentication system’ for entry at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are set to become the last MLB club to start using a “facial authentication system” to get fans into the ballpark.

Royals fans going to Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium will be able to see the new technology in action, with opted-in ticket holders able to use the technology to enter the stadium.

Officially known as “MLB Go-Ahead Entry,” once fans pass the security screening, they’ll be able to enter the ballpark without stopping to have their tickets scanned.

The technology was first pioneered last season with the Philadelphia Phillies. The San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals started using the technology at the beginning of the 2024 season.

The system works when fans opt-in to pre-enroll using MLB’s Ballpark app. Fans take a selfie picture and link that to their ticket account.

When fans arrive at the game, cameras in the arrival area match someone’s photo with the submission in their ticket app and allow entry.

