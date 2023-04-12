Royals push back end of alcohol sales to bottom of 8th inning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have changed their alcohol policy due to faster-paced games as a result of MLB implementing a pitch clock.

General concession stands will end all alcohol sales at the bottom of the eighth inning. In previous seasons, alcohol sales stopped at the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Royals join other teams, such as the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, in extending their alcohol sales because of shorter games.

Under the new addition of the pitch clock, the average game time is down 31 minutes, according to the Associated Press. This season’s average game time is on pace to be MLB’s lowest since 1984.

With the pitch clock, pitchers have 30 seconds to compose themselves between hitters. Pitchers are required to start their throwing motion within 15 seconds of each pitch when there are no runners on base and 20 seconds when there are runners on base.

If a pitcher violates the pitch timer, umpires award batters a ball.

Hitters must be alert in the batter’s box by the time the pitch timer reaches eight seconds. If they’re not alert, the umpire gives batters an automatic strike.

The pitch clock is one of three rules MLB implemented this season in an attempt to speed up the game and create more action.

