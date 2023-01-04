Royals to play 2 spring training games in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday it will be playing two Spring Training games in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In conjunction with the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's and the Colorado Rockies, the Royals will play two games in Vegas on March 18 and 19 against the Rockies as part of the Aviator's Big League Weekend 2023.

Both games will be a split squad affair for the Royals, as one part of squad will play against the Rockies in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Ballpark both days, while the other part will play the split squad of the Rockies on March 18 in Surprise, Arizona, and the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 19 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Game times for both games will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Big league weekend will be released on Wed. Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. CT on the Aviators website .

—