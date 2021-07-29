Royals to review mask policies at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals plan to use their upcoming road trip to review masking policies at Kauffman Stadium.

After the team completes its series today against the Chicago White Sox, team officials will have more than a week to evaluate policies at the stadium before fans return on Aug. 9 against the New York Yankees.

As of May 18, 2021 , vaccinated fans have not been required to wear masks while watching the game, while unvaccinated fans have been asked to wear masks.

Similar guidelines have been in place for employees: all employees that have not been vaccinated to wear a face mask at all times, though employees that have been vaccinated have the option to not wear a mask.

The review is prompted by new local and federal masking guidelines aimed at turning back a surge of COVID-19 cases attributed to the delta variant.