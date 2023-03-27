Royals to unveil new food offerings as part of Thursday’s home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans looking to get back into their ballpark traditions will have some new food offerings when the team takes the field Thursday in the home opener.

Royals concessions partner Aramark Sports + Entertainment announced Monday several new food offerings, including seasonal offerings, “chef collaborations” and classic stadium food.

The 2023 season at Kauffman Stadium will include what the concessionaire is calling KCQ - a nod to Kansas City’s barbecue scene. The collaboration will highlight offerings from Chef J BBQ, Scott’s Kitchen and SMOAK Craft Barbecue.

Also featured this season will be offerings from Palacana.

Aramark plans seasonal offerings in the spring, summer and fall. Dubbed “Seasons Inning Stretch,” Aramark will offer pork belly tacos during the spring.

Aramark Pork belly nachos

Among new classic ballpark eats include the Korean corn dog, the rodeo burger and shareable nachos.

Food availability:



Pork belly nachos: Section 225 and the KC Cantina

KCQ barbecue: Section 229

Palacana: Section 239

Korean corn dog: Section 301: Craft and Draft

Rodeo burger: Section 250: Bullpen burger

Shareable nachos: Sections 202 and 234

The Royals host the Minnesota Twins in their season opener at 3:10 p.m., Thursday, March 30 at Kauffman Stadium.

