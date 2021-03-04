Royals to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's official - baseball is back and now so are the fans.

The Kansas City Royals announced in a blog post on Thursday that fans will be allowed to watch games inside Kauffman Stadium after going an entire season with no one in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just 10,000 fans will be allowed at each game with a plan for pod-style seating to start.

The team does hope to add more fans as the season goes on and the pandemic hopefully starts to wane.

“We play this game for our fans and the anticipation of seeing even a percentage of them in the ballpark when 2021 begins makes us wish we could open the season tomorrow," Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said in the post.

Season members will get priority access to the available tickets. Those tickets for April games will go on sale March 8.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning March 24.

The first game fans will be allowed at will be the 3:15 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers on April 1, which is Opening Day.