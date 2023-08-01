Royals trade reliever Jose Cuas to Cubs for 24-year-old outfielder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals announced Monday night the club traded reliever Jose Cuas to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Nelson Velazquez.

Valazquez, 24, was optioned to the Omaha Royals, the team's Triple-A affiliate.

He appeared in 13 games for the Cubs this season, batting .241 with three home runs.

Valazquez played all three outfield positions, with most of his time spent in center and right fields, according to a news release from the Royals.

In addition to his time in the major leagues this season, Valazquez played in 74 games with the Cubs Triple-A team in Iowa.

He hit .252 and slugged 16 home runs, 15, doubles and an .803 OPS.

Valazquez bats and throws right-handed.

The Cubs seleced Valazquez in the 5th round of the 2017 draft.

Cuas joined the Royals in June 2021 as a minor league free agent, according to the team's news release,

His Major League debut came on May 31, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cuas, 29, appeared in 45 games for the Royals in 2023 with a 4.54 earned run average in 41.2 innings.

He struck out 52.

The Major League trade deadline is Tuesday at 5 p.m., Central Standard time.

