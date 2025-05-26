Royals turn tables on Twins, pick up 2-1 extra-innings win

Maikel Garcia hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Kansas City Royals avoided a series sweep by topping the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Sunday.

Garcia drove a 0-2 pitch from Jhoan Duran (3-1) into left field, scoring automatic runner Nick Loftin. Michael Massey struck out swinging and Freddy Fermin bounced to third before Garcia delivered.

Carlos Estévez (2-0) retired each of his four batters — two by strikeouts — to get the win. Taylor Clarke worked the 10th for his first save this season.

Kris Bubic struck out nine in seven sparkling innings for Kansas City. He allowed two hits and walked two, continuing his breakout season.

Ryan Jeffers hit a leadoff double for Minnesota in the first, and Ty France followed with an RBI single.

The 27-year-old Bubic is 3-1 with a 1.22 ERA in his last seven starts. Bubic's 1.45 ERA in 11 starts this season is second among qualified pitchers behind the Yankees' Max Fried at 1.29.

Minnesota right-hander Bailey Ober permitted one run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Fermin drove in Drew Waters with a two-out double in the seventh.

The Twins lost for just the third time in their last 19 games.

Key moment

Fermin's tying double in the seventh came on a 0-2 pitch from Ober.

Key stat

The Twins entered Sunday with walk-off wins in three straight and four of their last five home games.

Up next

Royals right-hander Michael Lorenzen (3-5, 3.77 ERA) starts on Monday against visiting Cincinnati. Right-hander Nick Martinez (2-5, 3.43 ERA) takes the mound for the Reds.

Twins right-hander Chris Paddack (2-4, 3.98 ERA) pitches on Monday at Tampa Bay in the opener of a 10-game trip.