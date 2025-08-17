Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino leaves game with heat-related illness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino left a game against the Chicago White Sox with a heat-related illness after striking out in the first inning Saturday.

The game-time temperature was 94 degrees, with the humidity above 50%, and a heat index above 105 degrees.

Pasquantino, who called timeout during his at-bat, finished the at-bat. When the Royals took the field for the second inning, left fielder Nick Loftin moved to first base. John Rave took over for Loftin in left and moved into Pasquantino's third spot in the batting order.

The Royals drafted Pasquantino in 2019. He leads the team with 80 RBIs, is tied for the team lead with 22 home runs and is hitting .259.

