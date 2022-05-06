Royals vs. Orioles Friday night game postponed due to rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday afternoon that game one of their three game series against the Baltimore Orioles had been postponed until Saturday.

According to the Orioles twitter page it was postponed due to rain.

Kansas City will now have a double header on Saturday afternoon.

Game one will be set for 12:35 p.m. and game two will begin 30-minutes after game one is completed.

We will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 ends. https://t.co/cmk3RelHpp — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 6, 2022

It will start a nine-game road trip for the Royals that will pit them against Baltimore, the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies on the road.

The Royals then return home against the Chicago White Sox on May 16.