Royals vs. Orioles Friday night game postponed due to rain

Julia Nikhinson/AP
Groundskeepers pull a tarp across the diamond during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox after a rain delay was announced Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 06, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday afternoon that game one of their three game series against the Baltimore Orioles had been postponed until Saturday.

According to the Orioles twitter page it was postponed due to rain.

Kansas City will now have a double header on Saturday afternoon.

Game one will be set for 12:35 p.m. and game two will begin 30-minutes after game one is completed.

It will start a nine-game road trip for the Royals that will pit them against Baltimore, the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies on the road.

The Royals then return home against the Chicago White Sox on May 16.

