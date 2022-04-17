Royals vs Tigers Easter game postponed to July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' game against the Detroit Tigers, which was original scheduled for Easter Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium, has been postponed to Monday, July 11 as part of a split double header.

The rescheduled game will now take place at 1:10 p.m. on July 11, and will be followed by the originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. game set for the same day. Both games will be 9-inning regulation games, the Royals said in a release.

The Royals organization says that tickets for the rescheduled game will still be honored for July 11 and tickets do not need to be exchanged.

Those unable to attend the postponed game must exchange tickets by the first pitch of the game.