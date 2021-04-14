Royals win in "Pick-Off" fashion over Angels, 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels 3-2.

Danny Duffy pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Perez had two hits and an RBI.

Kansas City's veteran backstop ended the game by blocking Greg Holland's 0-2 pitch in the dirt. The ball bounced off batter Jared Walsh and right back to Perez, who picked it up and caught Fletcher venturing too far off third base.

The two teams play the series finale Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 PM.