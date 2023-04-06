Royals working to repair sign damage from last week’s high winds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans who caught a Kansas City Royals game over the weekend as part of the team’s home opening series might have noticed something missing from the outfield signage.

The “R” on the Royals logo above the club’s Hall of Fame building in left field was missing, and a part of the “H” on the “Hall of Fame” sign suffered damage as well.

A Kansas City Royals spokesperson says fans shouldn’t have to wait too long for the letters to return to their regal status.

The damage was caused by high winds that rolled through Kauffman Stadium on Friday, March 31. The team had an off-day on the date as part of its opening series against the Minnesota Twins.

The team wraps its home stand with Thursday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. They’ll return home on Friday, April 14 to take on the Atlanta Braves.

