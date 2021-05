KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rubio Rubín scored two second-half goals and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1. Rubín gave Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute with his first MLS goal and scored again in the 77th minute with a low-skidding strike from the top left corner of the 18-yard box.

Alan Pulido opened the scoring for Sporting in the 17th minute.

Damir Kreilach, who assisted both of Rubín’s goals, tied it for Salt Lake in the 35th minute, heading home Andrew Brody’s cross.