KANSAS CITY, KS — Daniel Salloi tied it in the 71st minute and Sporting Kansas City held on for a 1-1 draw with expansion Austin FC.

Johnny Russell challenged Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver for a loose ball in the middle of the penalty area and the rebound fell to Salloi, who smashed it home.

Cecilio Domínguez opened the scoring for Austin with a right-footed shot in the 26th minute.