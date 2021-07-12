Salvador Perez makes 1st Home Run Derby appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will compete in his seventh All-Star Game and first Home Run Derby beginning Monday night.

Perez will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time on Tuesday.

This season, Perez has recorded 21 home runs. The most he's hit in a season was 27 in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s something that I wanted to do before my career is over, and now I’ve got an opportunity," Perez said, "and I’m so excited, so happy and I thank God for everything that’s happened to me."

The 91st All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver.

Perez’s previous All-Star game appearances were from 2013 to 2018. In 2019, he was injured and in 2020 there was no All-Star Game.

Perez is the fourth Royals' participant in the Home Run Derby. The most recent was Mike Moustakas in 2017.