Salvador Perez named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named American League Player of the Week.

In six of the seven games last week, Perez has hit a home run, including each of the last five. This matches a Royals record for consecutive games with a home run, previously set by Mike Sweeney from June 25-29, 2002.

Perez homered in all four games against the Seattle Mariners — including a grand slam in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.

According to Elias, Perez became just the 25th player in AL/NL history to record a grand slam in back-to-back team games, a Royals press release said.

Perez is the first Royals player to earn the award since Adalberto Mondesi from September 21-27, 2020.