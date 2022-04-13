Watch
Salvy homers twice but not enough for Royals in St. Louis

Jeff Roberson/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he arrives home after hitting his second home run a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. Perez also hit a home run in the second inning. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols homered for the first time since returning to St. Louis and Andrew Knizner hit a three-run shot as the Cardinals defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

Nolan Arenado also went deep for St. Louis, which has won 20 of 27 interleague games against the in-state Royals since 2017.

Salvador Perez homered twice and Michael A. Taylor also connected for Kansas City, which has allowed 33 runs in losing its last three games.

The 42-year-old Pujols, who also singled twice in a 3-for-4 performance, signed with St. Louis on March 28 for his final season.

The star slugger played for the Cardinals from 2001-11, helping them win two World Series.

