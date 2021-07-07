Watch
Salvy Savior! Royals beat Reds, 7-6, on Perez walk-off

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:37 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 00:37:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez's walk-off single capped Kansas City's four-run rally as the Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.

The Royals scored six runs off the Reds' bullpen in the final two innings and Perez got his third game-ending hit this season.

Trailing 6-3 to start the ninth, the Royals got the tying run on second with no outs without the benefit of a hit.

Ryan O'Hearn walked and Hunter Dozier was hit by a pitch. Michael A. Taylor then rolled a ground ball through the legs of Eugenio Suarez at third, scoring O'Hearn.

With one out, Nicky Lopez flared a ball into short left field, scoring both runners to tie it 6-6. He advanced to third on a throw and error on the play.

Whit Merrifield walked and Andrew Benintendi struck out, bringing Perez to the plate.

