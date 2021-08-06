Watch
Satchel Paige Hall of Fame plaque to be displayed at Kauffman Stadium, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Matty Zimmerman/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 1942, file photo, Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history. The league said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, it was "correcting a longtime oversight in the game's history" by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Satchel Paige's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame are making their way to Kansas City, Missouri.

Paige's Hall of Fame plaque will be brought from Cooperstown, New York, to KCMO, to be displayed at Kauffman Stadium and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The plaque will be available for public display on Monday, Aug. 9 at Kauffman Stadium and Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, according to a Kansas City Royals press release.

The plaque will be commemorated during a pre-game ceremony with Paige's family before the Royals take on the New York Yankees on Monday.

Paige began his baseball career in the 1920s and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Aug. 9, 1971.

He spent most of his career with the Kansas City Monarchs and was the first hall of fame electee selected from the the Committee on Negro Baseball Leagues, according to the release.

Paige passed away on June 8, 1982 and is still considered one of the greatest pitchers in baseball.

