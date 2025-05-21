Savannah Bananas pitcher to fulfill childhood dream of playing at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kyle Perry grew up going to baseball games at Kauffman Stadium.

"Kauffman is very near and dear to my heart," he said.

The Omaha native would make frequent trips to Kansas City with his family every summer, often making sure to catch a Royals game whenever they were in town.

"We got to see the games in 2014 and 2015, their deep playoff runs and the World Series championship," Perry said. "A packed Kauffman is a different scene."

Like so many young Royals fans, Perry hoped that one day he'd make it to the MLB and play in Kauffman Stadium.

"I think it was written in the stars for me to be a Royal when I was a kid," Perry said. "Now that that hasn't happened, I feel like it's been a dream that's been lingering."

That dream is finally about to come true this weekend.

Despite never making it to the big leagues, Perry will finally play at The K as a pitcher for the Savannah Bananas.

"When I saw that Kansas City was on the schedule before I got here, I was pretty pumped," Perry said. "But now that it's here, it's crazy, and I'm just super pumped."

Not only will Perry get to take the mound in front of a sold-out crowd, but he'll get to play in front of 70 family members and friends who are planning on making the drive down from Omaha.

"I'm not expecting World Series energy necessarily, but to see it packed out like that is going to be ridiculous," Perry said. "I'm gonna try my best to take it all in."

The Savannah Bananas face the Firefighters on Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24, at Kauffman Stadium.

